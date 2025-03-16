A delegation of monks from Sikkim, led by state convenor of the All India Buddhist Forum, Ongdi Pintso Bhutia, joined the ongoing protest in Bodh Gaya, demanding the transfer of the management of the sacred Mahabodhi Buddha Vihara to Buddhists in India.

The protest, organised by the All India Buddhist Forum, is focused on the repeal of the Bodh Gaya Temple Management Act of 1949. Under this Act, a nine-member committee was established to oversee the administration of the temple.

However, critics argue that only four members of the committee are Buddhists, while the remaining five may not share the faith. Additionally, the position of chairman is held by the District Magistrate, further fueling discontent among protesters.

Supporters of the protest, including volunteers from Ladakh, have gone on a hunger strike to express their frustration. They have raised demands for reforms that would ensure all nine members of the committee are Buddhists, in line with the temple’s religious significance.

The ongoing demonstration has drawn widespread attention to the issue, as protestors demand a more equitable representation for the Buddhist community in the temple's management.