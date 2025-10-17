Sikkim Buddhist forum calls for full control of Mahabodhi temple

Bodh Gaya’s Mahabodhi Temple, the site where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment, could see a historic shift in management if the government acts on a petition submitted by the All India Buddhist Forum (Sikkim). The Forum has urged the Prime Minister to repeal the Bodh Gaya Temple Act of 1949 and hand over full control to representatives of the Buddhist community.

Sent from the Forum’s Siliguri office, the petition highlights the temple’s global and religious significance and frames the demand as a resolution to a decades-long call from Buddhists worldwide. Currently, the management board under the 1949 Act includes a majority of non-Buddhist members, including government officials like the District Magistrate of Gaya—a structure the Forum says undermines the religious rights of Buddhists.

“The transfer of management to Buddhists would restore dignity to the Buddhist faith, ensure that rituals and temple preservation are conducted by those most devoted to its sanctity, and correct a historical imbalance,” the petition states. The Forum also notes that such a move would strengthen India’s role as the birthplace of Buddhism and honor the faith of millions globally.

For decades, Buddhists around the world have advocated for the temple to be overseen by a non-sectarian, internationally representative body of their community. The Forum emphasizes that this step is essential not just for justice but to maintain the temple’s spiritual atmosphere and ensure that decisions are guided by those deeply committed to Buddhist traditions.

“We are confident that under your visionary leadership, this long-pending and legitimate demand can finally be met,” the petition appeals to the Prime Minister, urging immediate attention to the issue.