Sikkim Budget Session begins tomorrow, CM to present Budget 2026–27

Sikkim's Budget Session will commence on Monday, July 20, with the Governor's Address, followed by the Motion of Thanks. Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, is scheduled to present the General Budget for 2026–27 in its first stage, including the Explanatory Memorandum, Annual Financial Statement, and the Estimates of Receipts and Demands for Grants for the financial year.

Proceedings on Tuesday, July 21, will begin with a discussion on the Motion of Thanks, after which the Chief Minister will deliver his reply before the motion is put to vote. The Assembly will then take up the second stage of the Budget, comprising a general discussion and the Chief Minister's response.

Separate Demands for Grants will also be discussed for the Public Health Engineering, Water Resources and Ecclesiastical departments; Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Cooperation; and Social Welfare, Women & Child Development, Senior Citizen and Divyanjan Welfare, along with Printing & Stationery.

Discussions on departmental grants will continue on Wednesday, July 22. The House will deliberate on the demands relating to Buildings & Housing and Labour; Urban Development and Food & Civil Supplies; Health & Family Welfare, Ayush and Culture; Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services and Fisheries; and Forest & Environment, Mines & Geology and Science & Technology.

The final sitting on Thursday, July 23, will begin at 10 am, an hour earlier than the previous days. The Assembly will consider Demands for Grants for Roads & Bridges; Education, Sports & Youth Affairs, Law and Parliamentary Affairs; Tourism & Civil Aviation, Commerce & Industries and Food Processing Industries; and departments under the Chief Minister's charge, including Home, Finance, Planning & Development, Personnel, Power, Excise, Land Revenue & Disaster Management, Transport, Information & Public Relations, Information Technology, Skill Development, and other unallocated departments.

The House will also take up the third and final stage of the General Budget 2026–27, which will be put to vote, followed by the introduction and passage of the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2026.

Besides Budget business, the Assembly is scheduled to consider Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports and other audit reports, if any, along with papers laid on the table. The session will conclude with valedictory remarks, including votes of thanks by members, the Chief Minister and the Speaker, before the House is adjourned sine die.