In Sikkim bypolls, for the Namchi-Singithang constituency, the Citizen Action Party’s (CAP) candidate Mahesh Rai’s nomination has been canceled, leaving the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) with a favorable position in the race. With this disqualification, SKM’s candidate Satish Chandra Rai now faces just one other contender from the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

The scrutiny process, which concluded today led to the disqualification of two candidates; one each from CAP and SDF due to technical issues with documentation. According to officials and legal sources, Rai’s disqualification arised from a mismatch in signatures on his nomination documents which included a discrepancy in his proposer’s signature. While the official notification confirming the cancellation is expected at 3 p.m., initial reports have already circulated among party supporters and local media.

Mahesh Rai expressed his dismay over the decision and said “My candidature has been rejected temporarily, but we will appeal to higher authorities.”

Meanwhile, SKM leaders have expressed optimism about the upcoming election results. Party spokesperson Bikash Basnett said that SKM is confident of winning the election, “With only one opponent left, SKM is poised to win Namchi-Singithang. Our ground support is overwhelming, and people are showing strong support for the party’s leadership. We are on track to achieve our goal of 32 out of 32 seats.”

Chief Minister and senior SKM leaders have congratulated Satish Chandra Rai on his candidacy, expressing their faith in his success. "We have a strong and dedicated team on the ground, and people are enthusiastic about SKM’s vision. We wish our candidate the best as he represents our values and commitment to Namchi," Basnett added.