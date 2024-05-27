The closing day of Round 6 of the C-Division S-League 2023-24 saw 4 teams face off in two matchups.

In the first match it was Denzong Boyz FC that stamped their authority in their division, taking their sixth comfortable win of the season against Sikkim Dragon FC, now consolidating their position and thereby becoming the first team to secure promotion.

As Gyurmey Sangay Bhutia scored a hattrick, n each goal was scored by Vivek Rai, Sonam Wangchuk Tamang, Navin Sunwar and Nabin Tamang.

Final score was 7-0 in favour of Denzong Boyz FC. Gyurmey Sangya Bhutia from Denzong Boyz FC was declared the ‘Man of the Match’.

The second match saw United Pacheykhani SC face off against Majitar SC.

Majitar skipper Andrew Subba opened the scoresheet for his team. Anurag Chettri from Pacheykhani SC took to making things level by equalising. Majitar again took the lead as Benay Rai scored before the end of the first half. In the second half Aron Tamang and Vicky Chettri from Majhitar added to the tally, while Bemon Bhujel and Anurag Chettri netted the goals for Pacheykhani SC.

The final score was 4-3 in favor of Majhitar.

Anurag Chettri from United Pacheykhani SC was declared ‘Man of the Match’.

Round 8 shall start from May 29, where JVC Singtam face off against Sikkim Dragon FC in the first match for the day, and Unted Pacheykhani SC face off against Hillstone FC in the second match.