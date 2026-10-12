Sikkim Cabinet hails Modi’s 25 years in public service, reaffirms Centre partnership

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired a special Cabinet meeting on October 12 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s completion of 25 years in public service, with the state government expressing gratitude for the Centre’s support during major crises and its contribution to the state’s development.

Modi began his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, marking the start of his 25-year journey in public office.

The Cabinet commended his leadership and highlighted his focus on infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, healthcare, education and livelihood opportunities. It also reaffirmed Sikkim’s commitment to working with the Centre towards the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and a prosperous, self-reliant state.

The meeting acknowledged the Centre’s support to Sikkim during the Covid-19 pandemic, the devastating Teesta floods, earthquakes and landslides. It also expressed gratitude for Modi’s participation in the closing ceremony of the state’s 50th Statehood celebrations.

The Cabinet said the Prime Minister’s emphasis on development in the Northeast had helped strengthen the region’s role in national growth, particularly through improved connectivity, investment, tourism and livelihood opportunities.

It also cited Modi’s description of the eight northeastern states as ‘Ashtalakshmi’, highlighting their cultural heritage, natural resources and economic potential.

The meeting noted that development in a Himalayan state such as Sikkim must be balanced with environmental conservation, disaster resilience and the welfare of local communities. It said the state would continue to pursue sustainable development while preserving its cultural identity and ecological wealth.

The Cabinet also endorsed the principles of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ and ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, describing them as important to inclusive growth, public participation and national integration.

The Council of Ministers congratulated Modi on completing 25 years in public service and expressed confidence that the Northeast would continue to play a significant role in India’s development.