The cabinet meeting held on May 25 at the Tashiling Secretariat, chaired by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, saw significant decisions being made to benefit teachers and government employees in Sikkim. These decisions aim to enhance career growth opportunities, regularize services, and provide additional support to key personnel in the education sector. Here are the key highlights from the meeting:

Inservice Teachers Promotion: The cabinet approved the reservation of 30% of total vacancies for inservice teachers for promotions from PPT (Primary Preparatory Teacher) to PRT (Primary Teacher), PRT to GT (Graduate Teacher), and GT to PGT (Post Graduate Teacher). This move aims to recognize the dedication and experience of teachers already serving in the education system.

Regularization of Probationary Teachers: The cabinet granted approval for the regularization of service for Probationary Teachers with a break in service not exceeding two years, as recommended by the committee constituted by the Education Department. This decision ensures fair treatment and opportunities for qualified teachers who may have experienced temporary breaks in their service.

Regularization of Land Donor Employees: The cabinet agreed to regularize the temporary employees who have served as Land Donors after completing three years of continuous service. This decision acknowledges the invaluable contribution of these employees and provides them with stability and job security.

Regularization of PwD Employees: In a move towards inclusivity and equal opportunities, the cabinet decided to regularize temporary employees with disabilities (PwD) working across various government departments after completing five years of continuous service. This decision supports the rights and well-being of PwD employees in the state.

Honorarium for Mid-Day Meal Cooks: The cabinet approved the grant of an honorarium of Rs. 5000/- per month to Mid-Day Meal cooks engaged with the recommendation of the School Management Committee. This recognition acknowledges the significant role these cooks play in providing nutritious meals to students and promotes their welfare.

Creation of Cadre for CRC and BRC: The Education Department has been directed by the cabinet to propose the creation of a cadre for Cluster Resource Coordinators (CRC) and Block Resource Coordinators (BRC) under the Education department. This move aims to strengthen the educational infrastructure and support system, benefiting teachers and students alike.