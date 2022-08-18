As per a highly placed source, it has been confirmed that there will be a cabinet reshuffle in Sikkim in the coming days.

The source also informed that present Assembly Speaker LB Das has already resigned and minister of Urban Development Arun Upreti will be the new Speaker.

In an order released earlier by the Governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad, it has been decided that the election for the Speaker of Sikkim Legislative Assembly will be held on August 22.

"In exercise of the power conferred on me by sub-rule 1 of rule 7 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly I, Ganga Prasad, Governor of Sikkim hereby fix 22.08.2022 as the date for holding election of the Speaker of Sikkim Legislative Assembly," read the order.

Meanwhile, L.B. Das, Speaker of Sikkim Legislative Assembly has already resigned from his post on August 16.

"Consequent upon the resignation tendered by Shri L.B. Das, Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly, from the office of Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly with effect from the afternoon of 16th August, 2022, the office of the Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly has been fallen vacant with immediate effect," read an official communique from Sikkim.

The cabinet reshuffle comes in the backdrop of the consequent resignation tendered by the Legislative Speaker of Sikkim, L.B. Das.