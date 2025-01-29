Sikkim has witnessed a dramatic rise in cancer cases, with the number reaching 551 in 2024, nearly doubling from 236 cases in 2015.

According to Dr. Ashish Rai, a cancer specialist and Head of the Oncology Department at STNM Hospital, this increase reflects both growing awareness and the availability of advanced medical facilities in the state.

With a population of around six lakhs, Sikkim's cancer prevalence rate stands at 91.8 per 100,000 people, slightly below the national average of 100.4 per 100,000.

However, the rising numbers are a cause for concern, signalling a need for continued vigilance and action. Dr. Rai noted that earlier diagnostic methods, such as ultrasounds, were limited in detecting cancer accurately, but the introduction of CT scans and PET scans have greatly improved detection rates.

The cancer data for 2024 shows a near-equal distribution of cases between men and women, with 270 cases reported among men and 281 among women. Gastrointestinal cancers are the most common among men, while breast cancer remains the leading type for women. Esophageal cancer has emerged as the most prevalent overall, with 236 cases, followed by stomach cancer with 49 cases.



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The data highlights a steady increase in cases over the past decade: 236 cases in 2015, 248 in 2016, 231 in 2017, 276 in 2018, 310 in 2019, 357 in 2020, 380 in 2021, 400-plus in 2022, and 450-plus in 2023. The highest number of cases was reported in 2024, with 551 confirmed cases.

Dr. Rai attributed the surge in cancer cases to various lifestyle factors prevalent in the region, including high consumption of red meat, smoked meat, and fermented foods, alongside an increasing reliance on junk food. Reduced physical activity and a more sedentary lifestyle have also contributed to the growing cancer burden. Environmental factors such as exposure to pesticides have been cited as additional contributors.

Highlighting the importance of early diagnosis and regular screening, Dr Rai emphasized that Sikkim’s improved healthcare infrastructure has played a key role in identifying and treating cancer cases at earlier stages, offering hope for better outcomes.

With ongoing awareness campaigns and medical advancements, the state is better equipped to combat this growing health challenge.