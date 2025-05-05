Ashish Rai, the President of the All Sikkim Drivers Welfare Council, affiliated with the Citizen Action Party (CAP), was brutally attacked by masked assailants at Rongey.

The assault left Rai with significant injuries, following which he was promptly admitted to a medical facility for treatment.

Authorities launched an investigation into the incident, though the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Meanwhile, the party expressed deep shock and condemned the attack. According to the party's statement, Rai, a dedicated youth and an advocate for the working class, was assaulted by masked goons in a planned manner at his rented residence in Gangtok. Rai sustained serious head injuries, along with severe blows to his knees and other parts of his body.

He is currently unconscious and receiving medical attention at STNM Hospital.

The Citizen Action Party emphasised that the assault goes beyond a personal attack on Rai; it is seen as an attack on the very essence of democracy and the voice of the people. Rai, a simple taxi driver, was vocal about the struggles of the working class, particularly the poor road conditions and the hardships faced by drivers. His advocacy and concerns made him a target for those in power, according to the party.

The Citizen Action Party stressed that the incident is a symptom of a larger issue in Sikkim, where speaking out for justice leads to intimidation, violence, and suppression. They argued that such attacks come from those who have lost the people's support and seek to govern through fear and terror.

The party has demanded that the Sikkim government take immediate action to identify and punish the perpetrators of the attack. They also stated that if the state remains silent, it would only reinforce the belief that the attack was orchestrated by powerful forces.