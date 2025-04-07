The Citizen Action Party (CAP), led by president Ganesh Kumar Rai, has raised serious concerns over multiple under-construction mega-projects in Gangtok, citing a lack of transparency, potential environmental damage, and the risk to small businesses.

During a recent inspection of construction sites, including areas near Ridge Park, Sadar Police Station, West Point Mall, and the upcoming Star Mall, Rai and his team pointed out the absence of public information about these projects. “There is no signboard. People don’t even know what is being built here. Even local authorities are not communicating with the citizens,” Rai said during the visit.

CAP has questioned whether Gangtok’s fragile ecosystem and limited infrastructure can withstand such large-scale urban development. The party claims that construction is progressing without adequate public consultation or visible government accountability.

“There is a complete lack of transparency,” Rai said. “These projects are being carried out in complete silence, and no one knows who is behind them or how many trees were cut to make way for them.”

Rai also highlighted the potential impact on the local environment, warning that the rapid disappearance of greenery in a disaster-prone state could have long-term consequences. Sikkim regularly faces landslides and heavy rainfall and is located in a seismic zone, making such unchecked construction especially risky.

Beyond environmental concerns, CAP drew attention to the potential displacement of local businesses by mega malls and high-rise developments. “These giant malls will not only affect the ecosystem but also harm the small businesses that have been serving people for decades,” Rai stated.

The party also criticised the lack of local hiring at construction sites, pointing out that most workers appeared to be from outside the region. “We have people here who are capable and skilled. Why are they not being given these jobs?” Rai questioned.

The issue of recurring contracts going to the same set of builders across successive governments was also brought up, with Rai raising concerns about possible cronyism in awarding construction deals. He alleged that the same contractors who were active during the previous administration are still receiving major projects, calling for more scrutiny and public disclosure.

CAP has demanded that the state government publish detailed information about each project — including its purpose, developer, environmental impact, and approval status. The party insists that the public has a right to know what is being built in their town and how it might affect them.

“We are not against development. But development must be sustainable, and it must be for the people, not just for a few,” Rai said, clarifying the party’s stance.

Going forward, the Citizen Action Party plans to file RTI applications to access official documents related to the projects. The team also aims to continue site visits and engage with local residents and shopkeepers to gather more input.