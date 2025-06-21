Sikkim: SIBLAC supports caste census, seeks special format to protect local identity

The Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) has welcomed the Central government’s move to include caste-based data in the upcoming national census. However, the organisation has strongly urged that Sikkim be given special treatment in the process, keeping in mind the state’s unique constitutional, historical, and geopolitical position.

In a press release issued on June 21, SIBLAC’s convenor Tseten Tashi Bhutia said that while the caste-based census is a necessary and long-pending step to ensure targeted development across India, Sikkim’s special needs must not be ignored.

SIBLAC listed several key reasons why Sikkim cannot be treated like any other state during the census process.

Firstly, the group highlighted Sikkim’s sensitive international borders. Sikkim shares borders with China (Tibet Autonomous Region), Bhutan, and Nepal, and lies very close to Bangladesh. The committee said that these open and porous borders make the region vulnerable to unchecked influx of outsiders, which can disturb the local demographic balance and even pose national security risks.

Secondly, SIBLAC raised concerns over rising illegal migration into the state. It pointed out that in recent years, many non-locals have managed to obtain fake documents like Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and trade licenses. Including such people in the official census, the committee warned, would distort the population data and undermine the rights of the genuine Sikkimese people.

Thirdly, the organization stressed that Sikkim enjoys special constitutional protection under Article 371F of the Indian Constitution, which was introduced after Sikkim merged with India in 1975. This article gives the state a special status and guarantees the protection of its unique identity, customs, and laws.

Key demands of SIBLAC -

SIBLAC has made a series of specific demands to ensure that the census process in Sikkim does not harm the local population:

Safeguard the identity of genuine Sikkimese:

Individuals holding Sikkim Subject Certificates (SSC) and Certificates of Identification (COI) must be listed separately in the census data. These documents are proof of Sikkimese origin and must be respected.

Distinguish between pre- and post-merger migrants:

Migrants who entered Sikkim before 1975 (the year of merger with India) must be clearly separated from those who came later. This, the committee said, is essential for accurate SC/ST/OBC categorization and for preventing misuse of benefits.

Recognize all indigenous communities:

The census must include the original castes and communities of Sikkim individually, rather than clubbing them under general or broad categories.

Introduce a special format for Sikkim:

SIBLAC demanded that a customized census format be created, keeping in mind Sikkim’s legal, historical, and social background.

Special Training for Enumerators:

Those conducting the census in Sikkim must receive specific training on pre-merger laws, identity documents, and the local population structure to ensure correct enumeration.

Separate listing of armed forces:

Soldiers and other armed forces personnel posted in Sikkim should be counted separately, so that the civilian population data is not inflated.

SIBLAC said that protecting national security, Sikkim’s constitutional rights, and local identity is non-negotiable. “A flawed or generalised census could have long-term consequences for Sikkim as well as for India's sovereignty in the Himalayan region,” the statement warned.

The committee urged the Central Government and the Census Department to act responsibly and ensure that the enumeration process does not harm the special status and delicate balance that Sikkim holds within the Indian Union.