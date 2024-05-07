The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the acquisition of additional shares in Sikkim Urja Limited (formerly Teesta Urja Limited) by Greenko Energies Private Limited.

Sikkim Urja is a special purpose vehicle incorporated for the purpose of the implementation of the 1200 Mega Watt (MW) (6 Units of 200 MW each) hydro power project in North Sikkim, India.

Greenko Energies is a limited liability company incorporated in India. It is an (indirectly) wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenko Mauritius. Greenko Mauritius is wholly-owned by Greenko Energy Holdings (GEH), a company incorporated in Mauritius, which is the holding company of the Greenko group of companies. GEH is an investment holding company, having its investments in a portfolio of companies engaged in the power generation sector in India.