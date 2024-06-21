Sikkim, along with the rest of the world, marked the 10th International Day of Yoga at Paljor Stadium with fervor and enthusiasm. Governor Lakshman Prasad graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, joined by cabinet ministers, Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and top bureaucrats. The event featured a 45-minute long yoga session held at the Indoor Stadium of Paljor Stadium, which saw active participation from hundreds of students.

In his address, Governor Lakshman Prasad highlighted Sikkim's natural suitability for yoga, emphasizing that both the land and nature of the state foster an ideal environment for the practice. He underscored the significance of yoga as an invaluable gift from India's ancient traditions, encouraging everyone to embrace it regularly for a positive lifestyle change.

"Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient traditions, which can be practiced in the comfort of our homes. So, on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, I encourage everyone to embrace yoga on a regular basis to bring a positive change in their lifestyle," Governor Lakshman Prasad remarked in his concluding message.

The celebration of the International Day of Yoga at Paljor Stadium not only promoted the ancient discipline but also highlighted Sikkim's commitment to health and wellness through yoga. The event concluded with participants expressing gratitude for the opportunity to join in the global observance of yoga's benefits.

This year's observance in Sikkim not only served as a tribute to India's rich cultural heritage but also underscored the universal appeal of yoga in promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.