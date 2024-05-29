In commemoration of the 17th International Everest Day, President Dorjee Sherpa of the Denzong Sherpa Association announced a series of events aimed at promoting tourism and fostering a culture of healthy living among the people of Sikkim. This significant day, declared in honor of Sir Edmund Hillary upon his passing, coincides with the birthday of the legendary mountaineer Tenzing Norgay.

Sherpa stated the historical significance of May 29th recalling the monumental achievement of Hillary and Norgay in 1953 when they conquered Mount Everest for the first time, paving the way for generations of climbers. "Today, we pay tribute to these two heroes and celebrate their indomitable spirit," Sherpa said.

Central to the day's festivities was a health-oriented walkathon, underscoring the importance of physical well-being in the mountainous region. "Living in hilly terrains, it is essential that we prioritize our health amidst our busy lives," Sherpa said. "By organizing events like the walkathon, we aim to instill a culture of wellness in our community."

In addition to promoting health awareness, the Denzong Sherpa Association announced plans to collaborate with the tourism department to bolster the region's tourism sector. Recognizing the declining interest among youth in traditional activities, such as mountaineering, Sherpa revealed plans to provide training in adventure sports like paragliding aiming to attract a new generation of adventure enthusiasts and boost tourism in Sikkim.

"We must adapt to the changing preferences of today's youth and offer them exciting opportunities," Sherpa explained. "By diversifying our tourism offerings and investing in training programs, we can revitalize the industry and showcase the natural beauty of Sikkim to the world."

The celebration also extended beyond Sikkim's borders, with participants from Darjeeling and even Saregama contestants joining in the festivities. Through such collaborative efforts, Sherpa hopes to not only honor the legacy of Everest pioneers but also to position Sikkim as a premier destination for adventure seekers and nature lovers alike.