The 209th birth anniversary of Aadi Kavi Bhanubhakta Acharya, celebrated as Bhanu Jayanti, brought together people from various communities in a grand state-level celebration on July 13. The event showcased the rich cultural heritage and literary prowess of the Nepali community, with a special focus on addressing the identity crisis faced by the community.

The day began with a vibrant cultural procession, known as Shova Yatra, which weaved through the streets of Gangtok. Students from different schools, along with NGOs and civil society organizations, participated enthusiastically, showcasing their unity and love for Nepali literature and culture.

Bhanu Jayanti holds immense significance for the Nepalese people worldwide, as it commemorates the renowned poet and writer Bhanubhakta Acharya, who is best known for translating the Hindu Holy Book Ramayana into Nepali. This literary icon's contributions are celebrated not only by the Nepali community but also by people of all castes and creeds in Sikkim, symbolizing the harmonious coexistence of different communities in the state.

During the inaugural function at Bhanu Park, Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya emphasized the importance of celebrating Bhanu Jayanti as a festival of Nepali literature, culture, and the collective identity of being Nepalis. He acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Bhanubhakta Acharya to the cultural fabric of Nepal and urged the present generation to carry forward his rich legacy.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, while addressing the gathering, highlighted the efforts of the government in fostering peace, security, and harmony in the state. He emphasized the need for collective ownership and responsibility to ensure the continuity of communal harmony in Sikkim. CM Tamang also mentioned the government's initiatives to promote Nepali language and culture, such as the weekly tradition dress day for students, which aims to preserve and showcase the traditional heritage.

The CM further addressed the long-standing issue of the identity crisis faced by the Nepali community, asserting that the government has taken permanent steps to eliminate this concern. He assured the community that their cultural identity would be protected and promoted by the government.

This year's Bhanu Puraskar 2023 was conferred to eminent litterateur Thiru Prasad Nepal from Assangthang, Namchi. The celebration was organised by the Nepali Sahitya Parishad (NSP) Sikkim. The prestigious award is annually presented by NSP Sikkim to the Nepali literature stalwarts during the Bhanu Jayanti celebrations at Gangtok.