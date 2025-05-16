As Sikkim observes its 50th statehood anniversary, wishes poured in from people across the country, including Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Murmu, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, among others on May 16.

Jairam Ramesh said India has been enriched enormously by the integration of Sikkim and the state has a number of impressive achievements to its credit.

The Congress general secretary in-charge communications said the 36th Constitution Amendment Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on April 23, 1975, and by the Rajya Sabha three days later.

Subsequently after the President's assent, the 36th Amendment was enacted and on May 16, 1975--exactly fifty years ago--Sikkim became the 22nd state of India with special provisions for it and its people enshrined in Article 371-F of the Constitution, he recalled. "The Republic of India has been enriched enormously by the integration of Sikkim. The state has a number of impressive achievements to its credit," Ramesh said.

P.N. Dhar's book called Indira Gandhi, the 'Emergency' and Indian Democracy (2001) is the topmost insider's account of how the merger happened, he said.

"My own Intertwined Lives: PN Haksar and Indira Gandhi (2018) has two fascinating notes written in the early 1970s by Haksar, who was then the PM's chief aide, which formed the backdrop to what was finally accomplished in 1975," Ramesh said on X.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarma extended his best wishes and said the Himalayan state has positioned itself as a model of sustainable development.

“To our sisters and brothers in Sikkim, I send my best wishes on the golden jubilee of your Statehood,” Sarma said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people of Sikkim, lauding its strides in diverse sectors. He said on X, "Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day! This year, the occasion is even more special as we mark the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood!"

He added, "Sikkim is associated with serene beauty, rich cultural traditions and industrious people. It has made strides in diverse sectors. May the people of this beautiful state continue to prosper."

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday also extended greetings and said the state has set remarkable examples of sustainable development, showcasing harmonious coexistence with nature.

"I extend my best wishes to all residents of Sikkim for a future full of prosperity and well-being," she said in a post on X.

On the other hand, Mallikarjun Kharge also extended wishes, stating on X, "Sikkim has flourished as our 22nd state. since its integration with India in 1975 under the stewardship of Smt. Indira Gandhi."

He added, "A beautiful Himalayan state, enriched with rich natural beauty, Sikkim’s rich cultural heritage, traditions, and diversity are truly captivating and a source of immense pride for its people and the nation. We wish you enduring peace, continued progress, and abundant prosperity."