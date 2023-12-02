Aligning with the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat," the state day of Assam was observed at Raj Bhawan Sikkim On December 2. The event witnessed the presence of Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Sikkim, who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Addressing a captivated audience, Governor Acharya expressed the essence of national unity stating the interconnectedness of each state.

Commending Assam's unique attributes, the Governor lauded the majestic flow of the Brahmaputra, the divine aura of Kamakhya Mandir and the globally acclaimed tea. The performers from Assam were praised for their captivating cultural showcase, embodying the cherished concept of "unity in diversity" that defines India.

Highlighting the importance of cultural programs, Governor Acharya underlined their role in keeping cultural traditions alive, fostering a stronger and more unified India.

Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria, conveyed warm wishes to the gathering on the occasion of Assam Day.

The celebration offered a captivating glimpse into the state's rich cultural and natural heritage. Assamese participants mesmerized the audience with a diverse array of performances, including traditional Bihu songs, a soulful Borgeet, a modern Bihu-tuned song, and a melodious Bhupendra Sangeet.