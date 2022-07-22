Sikkim celebrated the victory of President-Elect Draupadi Murmu in a grand manner with victory rallies in all six districts of the state, that is in Gangtok, Mangan, Soreng, Geyzing, Pakyong, and Namchi.

State Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha, Urban Development Minister Arun Upreti, and Ecclesiastical Minister Sonam Lama, along with other ministers, legislators, and councillors, took part in the victory rally.

President-Elect Droupadi Murmu got 32 out of 32 legislators' votes from Sikkim. Sikkim's vote value was 7 points, so from Sikkim alone, Murmu was able to gather 224 points.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and his wife Sarada Tamang called on President-elect Draupadi Murmu at her residence in New Delhi to congratulate her and convey best wishes on her splendid victory in the 15th Presidential election.

Bikash Basnett, the Chief Minister’s press secretary, said, "This is a historic moment for Sikkimese people as Sikkim belongs to the native tribals. It is a proud moment for every Sikkimese. We are celebrating this historic moment in all the six districts of the state under the guidance of Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay."

When asked about whether COVID's proper protocol was followed during the victorious rally, the minister said, "This is a must needed celebration, so we have taken all the precautions related to the COVID. The rally was taken out for about 2 hours in all districts, Following all the COVID protocol, we compulsorily asked each and every participant to wear a mask, use sanitiser and as soon as this rally was over, we told the crown to disperse every single place as per the COVID protocol."

He further said, "We are very hopeful as CM is very close to recently elected president Smt Draupadi Murmu and we expect that our demand for tribal status for the communities will be fulfilled soon."