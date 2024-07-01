Sikkim is marking 'Gwala Diwas' on July 1, a celebration dedicated to the state's milk producers. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang have extended their congratulations to the people, with a special focus on dairy farmers.

Governor Acharya praised the initiative for its role in empowering milk producers and strengthening the rural economy. He expressed gratitude for the farmers' hard work in providing high-quality dairy products.

Chief Minister Tamang acknowledged the challenges faced by farmers and cowherds, commending their contributions to natural farming and animal husbandry. He highlighted government initiatives such as the Milk Person of the Year award and animal health services.

In a Facebook post, Tamang wrote, "The dedication and hard work of our farmers, despite the variant weather and other challenges, is truly commendable." He added, "The cowherds, who tirelessly strive in adverse weather conditions, are the hardworking warriors of our community."

Tamang also noted India's position as a leading global milk producer, attributing this success to the efforts of farmers and cowherds in adopting natural farming and animal husbandry practices. He referred to this achievement as the "White Revolution," describing it as a significant step towards national self-reliance.

The chief minister outlined specific measures taken in Sikkim to support dairy farmers, including the introduction of Gwala Diwas, the Milk Person of the Year award, and the provision of ambulance services with animal health workers for cow care.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of recognising and supporting dairy farmers in building a progressive and prosperous society.