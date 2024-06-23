The Sikkim Olympic Association marked the day with a series of vibrant events and activities under the theme, "Let's Move and Let's Celebrate," stating the importance of physical activity and the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

President Kuber Bhandari highligted the significance of the theme this year : "Let's Move and Let's Celebrate".

With the words "Let's Move", Bhandari encouraged everyone to step out of their comfort zones and engage in sports and physical activities,". "Let's Celebrate", he said, is a tribute to the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, making this year's International Olympic Day even more special.

The celebration was significant as the state celebrated the selection of Padmashree Tarundeep Rai, son of Sikkim for the Paris 2024 Olympic archery team. Rai has qualified for both team and individual events bringing pride and glory to the state.

Bhandari also extended congratulations to the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party for their recent electoral success and expressed the association's joy in having Sports Minister Raju Basnet present at the event.



"We are thrilled to have our sports minister with us today," he said, further adding, "It shows the government's commitment to promoting sports in Sikkim."

The celebration featured a host of events which commenced early in the morning. At 8 am, a 1.5 km enthusiastic swim was organised which saw the participation from 30 swimmers. The event was graced by the chief guest, Sports Minister Raju Basnet.

Additionally, a 10 km cycling ride was flagged off, a hurdle race was conducted and a walkathon took place.

The Khelo India State Centre of Excellence hosted boxing and archery events, which were visited by the sports minister. A blood donation camp was also held highlighting the day's theme of health and well-being. Indoor activities such as basketball, wushu and taekwondo were organized to ensure a diverse range of sports was represented.

President Bhandari stated the association's efforts to promote the Olympic movement in Sikkim and to encourage the younger generation to participate in sports. "We are working to bring the Olympic spirit to Sikkim," he said.

"Our aim is to inspire the youth and involve them in sporting activities. Lectures on sports are being conducted in schools across the state,” he added.