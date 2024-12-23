Gangtok came alive with the colours and traditions of Lepcha heritage during the two-day pre-Namsoong festival, Khamri, which concluded on Sunday. The event, organised by Dzongu Heritage, celebrated the Lepcha community’s rich history, traditions, and cuisine, drawing both locals and tourists.

This year’s theme, Lungthen Saa, underlined the importance of cultural preservation and strengthening community identity. Highlights included traditional dances, musical performances, and an exhibition showcasing Lepcha artefacts and culinary delicacies, offering a deep dive into the community's cultural wealth.

Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, Minister for Forest and Environment and MLA of Dzongu, attended the event and emphasised its significance. “Events like ‘Khamri’ are vital in preserving and promoting our Lepcha heritage. They offer an opportunity for younger generations to connect with their roots and for others to learn about our unique culture,” he remarked.

The celebration served as a reminder of the Lepcha community’s enduring legacy and the need to safeguard it for future generations.