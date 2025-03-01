The Sikkim State Council of Science and Technology, under the Department of Science and Technology, launched the National Science Day 2025 celebration at the Sikkim Science Centre, Marchak, Ranipool, on February 28.

This year’s theme, “Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat,” was inspired by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), an autonomous body under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. Manoj Sharma, Scientist D, and In-charge of the Natural History Museum, Marchak, Ranipool. The programme began with a welcome address by Sanman Subba, Assistant Director, Sikkim Science Centre, Marchak.

As part of the event, a presentation on the theme was delivered by prominent resource persons, including Dr. Deepak Jhajharia, Professor; Dr. Ghanashyam Yuerembam, Assistant Professor from the College of Agricultural Engineering and Post Harvest Technology (CAEPHT), Ranipool, Gangtok; and Dheeraj Kumar, Assistant Professor from the Mechanical Department, Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology, Majitar.

Their presentations focused on the latest advancements in science and technology, the role of youth in innovation, and strategies to position India as a global leader in scientific research and innovation.

One of the key highlights of the programme was an interactive session between students and the resource persons. Students enthusiastically asked questions about new technological implementations and future opportunities in the field of science and technology in Sikkim.

Adding to the significance of the event, the Environmental Information, Awareness, Capacity Building, and Livelihood Programme (EIACP) Resource Partner on Ecotourism organized a pledge-taking ceremony under the Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) initiative. The ceremony emphasized the importance of adopting sustainable practices to protect the environment.

The event witnessed the participation of 206 students and escort teachers from Gangtok and Pakyong districts, along with officials and staff of the Science and Technology Department.