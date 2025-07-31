Sikkim celebrates one year of Governor Om Prakash Mathur’s tenure with ‘Utkarsh Utsav’

The state of Sikkim celebrated one year of Governor Om Prakash Mathur’s tenure with the grand observance of Utkarsh Utsav, marking a year of outreach, development, and dedication to public service.

Reflecting on his journey as the 18th Governor of Sikkim, Mathur shared a heartfelt message with the people of the state, expressing his deep gratitude and reaffirming his commitment to inclusive growth and progress.

“It feels like only yesterday that I took the oath at Raj Bhavan,” the Governor said. “But looking back, this journey has been full of learning, inspiration, and meaningful connections.”

Throughout the past year, Governor Mathur travelled extensively across Sikkim—from the high-altitude Donkela Pass to local cultural gatherings like Maghey Mela in Jorethang—meeting citizens from all backgrounds and listening to their concerns.

Key milestones of his tenure included participation in the Golden Jubilee of Sikkim’s statehood, the flagging off of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra at Nathula, and the inauguration of Prerna Sthal in Bardang, a memorial for those lost in the October 2023 flash floods. One of his proudest moments was facilitating electricity access in the remote Dichu village near the Doklam post, calling it a symbol of inclusive growth.



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Governor Mathur also highlighted his visits to India’s border villages under the Vibrant Villages Programme, supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the development of border regions.

A strong advocate for women’s empowerment, the Governor praised the leadership of Sikkimese women across education, governance, and entrepreneurship. He also lauded the people of Sikkim for their discipline, civic sense, and environmental responsibility, which he said make the state a model of cleanliness and ecological consciousness.

The Governor thanked Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and his Cabinet for their cooperation and shared commitment to the state's welfare. “Their support has helped us move forward together in our goals,” he said.

Looking ahead, Governor Mathur voiced optimism about Sikkim’s future. “With our shared efforts, I am sure we will set new standards in governance, innovation, sustainability, and overall development. Sikkim’s strength lies in its unity and diversity.”

Pledging continued service with dedication, Governor Mathur concluded, “I look forward to continuing this journey, working hand in hand with the people, for a better and brighter future.”