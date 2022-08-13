On the occasion of Bhadaurey Purnima, when the full moon falls on the lunar month of Bhadra, shamans from different parts of Sikkim assemble for shamanic rituals at the holy Changu lake in Pakyong district to celebrate the Jhankri rituals, also known Dhaamee which is practiced among numerous ethnic groups of Nepal and Northeast India.

The one-day event which has been observed at the lake since ancient times, was converted into Bhadaurey Purnima festival.

The event had the attendance of state forest minister Karma Loday Bhutia as the chief guest along with other forest officials. The event was organized by the Tsomgo Pokhari Sanrakshan Samiti (TPSS).

Jhankris (Shamans) from across the state of Sikkim gathered at sacred Tsomgo lake to offer special peace puja on the occasion of Bhadaurey Poornima or Raakhi Poornima.

The rituals are conducted at the holy Changu lake in Pakyong district located at an elevation of 3,753 m (12,313 ft), away from Gangtok towards the Nathula highway.

It is believed that Jhankris gather around the lake to take benefit of the healing properties of the lake waters.

Jhankris carry out ceremonies during births, deaths, and harvests. They are said to assist, diagnose and treat illnesses.

They are also known for engaging in a kind of voluntary spirit possession in which they allow the claimed spirits of the deceased to possess them for a small period of time, allowing brief communication between family members.

The method is known as "Chinta." Their practises are influenced by the Bön rites, Mun, and Tibetan Buddhism.