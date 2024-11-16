The Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI) in Gangtok hosted a momentous visit on November 16 as Prof. Vd. Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) visited the institute to educate the importance of Ayurvedic research and its integration into Northeast India's healthcare system.

Prof. Acharya’s visit included participation in the International Conference on “Bioeconomy from Bioresources: Promoting Traditional Resources of NER for Viksit Bharat,” where he delivered a keynote address during the inaugural session. The conference, focusing on sustainable bioeconomy brought together experts and stakeholders to discuss the role of traditional resources in the development of a "Viksit Bharat."

A key highlight of the day was the inauguration of the renovated Survey of Medicinal Plants Unit (SMPU) at RARI Gangtok. This newly upgraded unit aims to enhance research and conservation efforts related to medicinal plants in the Himalayan region, a critical part of the institute’s mission. As part of the event, Prof. Acharya also released a new brochure outlining the institute’s ongoing projects, achievements and its significant contributions to Ayurveda and medicinal plant research.

During his address, Prof. Acharya said that the research in advancing Ayurveda plays a vital role in shaping society and lauded RARI Gangtok for its exceptional contributions to healthcare in Sikkim. He commended the institute’s efforts to upgrade infrastructure and its pivotal role in promoting Ayurvedic practices throughout the region.

The event also featured insights from Dr. Achintya Mitra, Assistant Director in charge at RARI Gangtok, Dr. Shiddamallaya N, Research Officer (Bot.), CCRAS Headquarters, New Delhi, and Dr. Somasish Ghosh Dastidar, Associate Professor at MAHE. It was attended by senior officials from CCRAS Headquarters, New Delhi, as well as scientists and staff from RARI Gangtok.