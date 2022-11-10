Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari while attending a review meeting in Guwahati on November 9 said that the Centre has earmarked Rs 15 crore as a one-time donation to help pay for the replacement of unstable bridges along state routes.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, attended the review meeting in Guwahati on November 9, 2022, to talk about the status of the NH projects in Sikkim and the North Eastern states.

Gen. (Ret.) Dr V.K. Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, officers from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the Government of India, NHIDCL, BRO, contractor representatives, and Authority Engineers were present at the review meeting, which was presided over by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways.

Samdup Lepcha, Minister of the Sikkim Government's Roads and Bridges Department, as well as officials from the Chief Minister's Office and the Roads and Bridges Department, joined the chief minister.

Officers from the NHIDCL who are primarily involved in the development of NH projects in the state provided the august gathering with an update on the various issues faced by NHIDCL in terms of land acquisition, forest clearances, and other issues that were affecting the smooth implementation of the project in the state during the interactive session held during the review meeting. ADG-BRO also asked the state government to get involved in resolving a number of land and forest concerns BRO had with the construction of roads in the border region.

In order to secure the early completion of all projects for the benefit of the state and the country as a whole, the Union Minister asked the Chief Minister's kind involvement regarding the issues mentioned by the NHIDCL.

The Chief Minister told the house that the state has always been proactive in resolving all issues as and when they were brought up by the affected stakeholders.

Further, the CM also promised to convene an urgent meeting of all the stakeholders to discuss any outstanding road projects issues to aggressively address the government of India's goal of enhancing infrastructure in the North Eastern region.

Additionally, the State Government presented a proposal for the replacement of 51 bridges, totalling 300 crores, outside the purview of NH, but NITI AAYOG also advised for the same, taking into account the unfavourable circumstances and defence logistics.

Nitin Gadkari promised the distinguished group that he would provide an additional Rs 15 crore as a one-time donation to help pay for the replacement of unstable bridges along state routes.

The state has been promised an additional CRF/CRIF package worth Rs 50 crore to speed up the ongoing CRF/CRIF initiatives.