The Ministry of Commerce and Industry outlined plans to boost the tea industry in Sikkim in response to an unstarred question which was raised in the Rajya Sabha session.

The initiative is part of the Tea Board’s Tea Development & Promotion Scheme for 2023-24 to 2025-26.

According to Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, the scheme offers comprehensive support to tea growers across India, including Sikkim.

Key aspects of the support include financial assistance for the re-plantation of old tea bushes, development of tea nurseries, and provision of essential equipment like field mechanization tools and pruning machines.

Additionally, the scheme aims to mobilise small growers into Self Help Groups (SHGs) and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), enhancing their operational capabilities.

The Tea Board is committed to promoting Sikkim tea on both national and international platforms. This includes participation in promotional events, fairs, and exhibitions, as well as tea tasting and sampling activities.

Through these efforts, the Tea Board aims to increase the visibility and market reach of Sikkim’s tea, contributing to the industry's growth and global recognition.