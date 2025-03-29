A team of Centre for Financial Literacy (CFL) workers from Sikkim successfully concluded a six-day exposure visit to Assam from March 23 to March 28. The initiative, led by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in partnership with the State Bank of India (SBI) and Crisil Foundation, received financial support from NABARD.

The delegation consisted of 18 CFL workers from six Face-2 CFLs in Sikkim, accompanied by MIS Officer Ganesh Chettri and two Community-Based Organizers (CBOs), Dhan Kumari Rai and Passang Tshering Bhutia, bringing the total to 23 members.

During their visit, the team engaged in interactive discussions with key stakeholders, including Project Director Amita Abichandani, Zonal Head Dulen Boruah, and other officials from Crisil Foundation. The discussions focused on assessing the progress of financial literacy programs in Sikkim and exploring strategies for future implementation. The team also visited CFL Centres in Central and Upper Assam, exchanging best practices and innovative ideas with their counterparts to strengthen financial literacy initiatives in their respective regions.

A major highlight of the visit was the Mein Pragati project, which has been operational in Majuli, Assam, since 2019. The project is now set to be expanded to various districts of Sikkim, particularly targeting economically disadvantaged communities.

Beyond their official engagements, the Sikkim team also had the opportunity to explore local handicraft industries and tourist destinations in Assam, gaining valuable insights into the region’s economic and cultural landscape.