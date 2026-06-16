Sikkim Chamber of Commerce thanks CM PS Golay for swift resolution of trade licence renewal issues

The Sikkim Chamber of Commerce has expressed gratitude to Sikkim Chief Minister P.S. Golay for his prompt intervention in addressing the difficulties faced by traders in Gangtok regarding the renewal of trade licences by the Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC).

In a press release, Chamber President Amar Agarwal said the Chief Minister took immediate cognisance of the grievances raised by the trading community and directed the concerned authorities and GMC to resolve the matter at the earliest.

Following the Chief Minister's intervention, an emergency meeting was convened on June 13, despite it being the second Saturday holiday, to address the issue. Subsequently, a three-day special camp was organised at MG Marg in Gangtok to hear and resolve traders grievances.

According to the Chamber, traders are now approaching officials at the camp with their concerns, and the issues are being addressed promptly by the department. The organisation said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to resolving public grievances and bringing governance closer to the people.

The Chamber also thanked Gangtok MLA Delay Namgyal Barfungpa, Gangtok Mayor Tshering Palden Bhutia, Deputy Mayor Sara Tamang, and officials of the Gangtok Municipal Corporation for their support and cooperation in ensuring that traders' concerns are effectively addressed.

On behalf of the trading community, Amar Agarwal expressed appreciation to all concerned authorities for their timely intervention and efforts in resolving the issues faced by traders in the state.