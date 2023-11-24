The Sikkim chapter of the All India Buddhist Forum has set forth on a journey to Bodh Gaya in support of a peace rally slated for November 26, 2023. The rally, organized in response to concerns over the composition of the Buddhagaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC), aims to address the perceived injustice of inadequate representation within the committee.

The crux of the matter lies in the revelation that out of the nine committee members, only four hail from the Buddhist community.

Ongdi Pintso Bhutia, Sikkim Convenor of the All India Buddhist Forum labelled this as a significant injustice. The BTMC, responsible for the management and administration of the Buddhagaya Temple has become a focal point for the broader Buddhist community, demanding equitable representation and a fair voice in the decision-making process.

Speaking about the Peace Rally, Bhutia expressed gratitude to the sponsors who facilitated the journey through crowdfunding, underlining the community's collective effort in supporting their cause. "Around 40 members of our delegation are heading to Bodh Gaya for the peace rally. We appreciate the generosity of our sponsors and the broader community. Traveling by bus, we are united in our pursuit of justice and inclusivity," Bhutia stated.

The delegation plans to actively participate in the peace rally scheduled for November 26th, voicing their concerns and advocating for a more balanced representation within the BTMC.

The delegation is set to return on November 27.