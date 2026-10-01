Sikkim Cherry Festival 2026 to bloom in Namchi from November 25

The Sikkim Cherry Festival 2026 will be held at Temi-Tarku in Namchi district from November 25 to 28, with organisers planning a four-day celebration showcasing cherry blossoms, local culture and community-based tourism.

According to the Temi-Tarku Tourism Development Committee (TTTDC), the festival will feature cherry blossoms in full bloom along with Sikkim's traditional cuisine, organic produce, village lifestyle, local hospitality and tourism opportunities.

The festival dates were finalised at a meeting held with the local MLA, whose support and guidance have encouraged the community's community-based tourism initiative, the committee said.

The TTTDC said the festival will provide a platform for local farmers, women, youth, homestay owners, entrepreneurs and cultural groups to showcase their products, talents and traditions.

A key attraction of the festival will be Dragon Run 2.0, scheduled for November 28 in collaboration with the 3rd IRBn, Manglay.

The run will promote fitness, adventure, youth participation and community spirit against the scenic backdrop of Temi-Tarku, the committee said.

The organisers have invited tourists, nature lovers, adventure enthusiasts and people from Sikkim and neighbouring regions to visit Temi-Tarku during the festival and experience the cherry blossoms at their peak.

The festival is expected to combine Sikkim's natural landscape with its local food, traditions and rural tourism offerings, providing visitors an opportunity to experience the community life of Temi-Tarku.

