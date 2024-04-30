In a heartfelt gesture of appreciation, Ganesh K Rai, Chief Coordinator of Citizen Action Party- Sikkim along with Senior Party leaders sets out on a journey to express sincere gratitude to candidates, party workers, and citizens for their unwavering support in the recent elections.

Amidst the backdrop of a spirited electoral campaign, the party acknowledges the invaluable contributions of all stakeholders, emphasizing their role in shaping the party's vision and mission for a better Sikkim.

Ganesh K Rai's journey symbolizes the party's commitment to fostering unity, inclusivity, and progress, echoing the spirit of collective action and cooperation.



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As he extends his thanks, Rai reaffirms the party's dedication to serving the people of Sikkim with integrity, transparency, and determination.

On day 1 Ganesh K Rai visited Tumin Lingee AC and met with Pema Gyalpo Bhutia (Candidate) and Tumin Lingee ACEC executives and citizens at his residence in Samdong, East Sikkim.