Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Goley arrived at Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar on June 13 morning to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Pema Khandu.

Khandu, elected as the BJP legislature party leader, is set to take oath as Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term. The ceremony is scheduled for 10 am today at DK Convention Centre.

Accompanying Chief Minister Goley are Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba and senior officials from the Government of Sikkim. In Itanagar, preparations for the event are in full swing with tight security arrangements at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall, where the ceremony will take place.

Notable dignitaries including Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphuo Rio, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.