Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang today attended the annual meet of the Ex Servicemen Association of Sikkim (E.S.A.S.) at Saramsa Garden, Ranipool.

The Chief Minister praised the military and veterans for their enduring devotion to duty during his address, highlighting their selfless sacrifice under all conditions. He acknowledged them as the guardians and protectors of the nation, fostering a sense of security among its citizens. Expressing gratitude, he thanked everyone present at the event.

He also urged the youth of the state to draw inspiration from their dedication and incorporate it into their own lives. Encouraging them to consider a career in the armed forces. He announced plans to initiate an awareness programme throughout the state to inform and urge the youth to join the armed forces, encouraging them to speculate concerning a career in the army.

The Chief Minister announced that a family member of an army person who sacrificed lives in service will be given a compassionate appointment in government service, similar to the one given to the families of the Sikkim Scouts. This initiative aims to honour the sacrifices made by servicemen and offer crucial support to their families.

As a gesture of support, the Chief Minister declared assistance through the Chief Minister Fund for the education of children of army service and ex-servicemen.

Additionally, he committed resources from the Zilla Sainik Board to provide vehicles in six districts.

The annual meet featured felicitations for prominent ex-servicemen along with the family members of the preeminent figures, which are as follows:

• Cadet Pratik Pradhan

• Mr Tshering Gyalchen Bhutia

• Hav (PA) Krishna Mani Sharma

• PTR Sonam Tshering Tamang, a serving soldier and a "Shaurya Chakra" awardee

• Hav Krishna Bahadur Rai

• Mrs Prem Lata Lama w/o Mr Diki Tshering Lama, 2/10 Gorkha Rifles Aritar

• Mr Chandra Bahadur Rai

• Sub-Sonam Tshering Lepcha

• Nk Dilli Ram Chettri

• Sub Maj Zimba Bhutia

• Mrs Zhangmu Lepcha Widow of Hav Tashi Lepcha

• Nk Bhim Kumar Gurung

Furthermore, the Chief Minister interacted with the army personnel and their families while addressing their grievances.

Also present at the event were Mr Lok Nath Sharma, Minister of Agriculture,Horticulture, A.H. & V.S., Labour Department; Mr Dup Pinsto Kaleon, Chairman of SISCO; Mr Bishnu Sharma, Chairman of STCS Deorali; Mr Kado Tshering Bhutia, Advisor Commerce and Industries Department; Mr S D Dhakal, IAS and Secretary to HCM; Major General Amit Kabthiyal; Lieutenant Colonel Vinod Vishwanath; Col D N Bhutia, Former Secretary of Rajya Sainik Board (R.S.K.) and President of E.S.A.S; DC Pakyong, Sr SP Pakyong, along with officers and members of the Army fraternity and police personnel.