Former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling on October 16 expressed his displeasure with Prem Singh Golay's betrayal of the people of Sikkim by falsely offering a festival grant and then backtracking.

He also advised CM Golay not to toy with the emotions of people who are suffering through a terrible economic crisis as a result of the epidemic, inflation, and unemployment.

Regarding the festival grant of Rs 50,000 (fifty thousand rupees) promised by the SKM party before the 2019 election, Chamling stated that the pack of imposters called the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leaders headed by Golay has crossed all boundaries in terms of playing with the Sikkimese people’s sentiments.

“People have been posting two videos of PS Tamang making a pre-poll promise of giving a Rs 50,000 festival grant to all Sikkimese families and him making fun of the expectant people after the election saying that it is not the government’s duty to provide any help to people to celebrate their festivals. What a pathological liar!”, stated Chamling while talking to the media.

“I have strong objections against the unsympathetic and cold-hearted prank he is playing on the innocent people of Sikkim. Let me remind him that the people had never asked for it. It was his own promise”, Chamling added.

Chamling also claimed that the chief minister should have distributed the promised festival grant through a transparent welfare scheme.

“Hundreds of low-income group people have lost their jobs, both in the government and private sector. These were multiple reasons that led to the economic breakdown and that was why many Sikkimese people hoped that the Sikkim government would help them”, stated Chamling on October 15.