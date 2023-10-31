On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2023, which marks the birth anniversary of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the "Iron Man of India," Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang delivered a message extending warm wishes to the people of Sikkim and the entire nation.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated with enthusiasm and devotion to commemorate the tireless commitment of Sardar Patel towards the unity and integrity of the country. His legacy continues to serve as a beacon of inspiration for all Indians.

In his message, Chief Minister urged citizens to renew their commitment to the cause of national unity and integrity. The rich tapestry of India's diversity is indeed its strength, and it is incumbent upon every citizen to uphold the values of unity and inclusivity. On this special day, differences are set aside as the collective goal becomes working together for a stronger, more prosperous, and harmonious future for the nation.

Chief Minister stated that the spirit of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas calls for recognizing every Indian, regardless of their background or beliefs, as an integral part of the great Indian tapestry. The pledge is to forge a united India where the aspirations and dreams of every citizen are respected and nurtured.

In the backdrop of a recent calamity that has brought hardship and sorrow to the people, the Chief Minister called for unity in assisting fellow citizens to overcome the severe challenges and loss. He expressed condolences for those who tragically lost their lives and urged all to stand together in offering thoughts and prayers for the beloved departed.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the selfless support extended by countless individuals and organizations in the form of donations, assistance, presence, and moral encouragement during the challenging times. He expressed confidence that through unity, cooperation, and shared efforts, every challenge can be surmounted.