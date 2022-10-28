Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) on October 28 alleged that Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang continues to disappoint the people of the state even if he had met many Union Ministers during his Delhi tour.

The party also stated that state needs a better leaders with who can resolve the issues have the compassion to listen to the demands of the people.

“Why does Mr Tamang continue to turn a deaf ear to our demands? Why has he failed to acknowledge the urgency of an ILP?”, HSP said in a press read.

“Mr CM failed to raise the ILP issue when Mr. Amit Shah visited Sikkim, and he failed to raise the issue once again at the Chintan Shivir. He is neither exhibiting his role as a responsive leader nor as an able representative of our state at the national level,” the statement read further.

The party also said that they will continue raising their demand and will not rest till we have realized our aim of an ILP in Sikkim.

The HSP also claimed that Golay participated in a Chintan Shivir chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Surajkund, where, he could have raised the issue faced by the people of Sikkim and can demand the welfare of Sikkim and its people.

The party also alleged the Sikkim Chief Minister of citing issues like border security, drugs, and crime but his utmost failure to demand the most important tool to safeguard Sikkim and border security which is the Inner-Line Permit (ILP).

It also highlighted time and again by several stakeholders of Sikkim that the ILP is a must for Sikkim.

''In Hamro Sikkim Party's Jan Sansad the resolution to implement ILP was unanimously passed,'' the party added.

HSP president Bhaichung Bhutia had also given a memorandum to the governor to implement ILP in Sikkim.

''The demand for implementing an ILP is a united demand not just from Hamro Sikkim Party, but also has large support from our people, several political parties, and civil society organizations,'' the statement said.

The party also conveys its dismay at Mr Tamang's failure to acknowledge and lay our demand for an ILP to the Union Home Ministry.

“The Jan Sansad has spoken, the Sikkimese have spoken and even his alliance partner the BJP has spoken. It is only Mr. Tamang's arrogance and incapacity that will form a difficult barrier for the ILP to be implemented in Sikkim”, the statement read.