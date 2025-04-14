Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang handed over a scooty to a college student from Gyalshing district, in a move aimed at helping her continue her education without daily difficulties.

The Chief Minister described it as a heartfelt moment to personally hand over the scooty.

Sristi, the daughter of Om Prakash Darjee—a hardworking tailor from Upper Baluthang in Gyalshing—is currently pursuing her first year of a Nepali Honours degree at Sanchaman Limboo Government Degree College. During a recent interaction, the Chief Minister learned about the challenges she faced in her daily life.

According to CM Tamang, Sristi explained how the long distance between her home and college had become a serious issue. The daily commute was taking up too much time and energy, which was beginning to affect her studies. Despite these hardships, she remained committed to her education.

Moved by her story, the Chief Minister decided to ensure that she received a scooty from the government. He noted that this would ease her commute and allow her to attend classes more comfortably. “No child should ever have to struggle to access education due to a lack of resources,” CM Tamang said.

He further added, “We remain committed to empowering our youth and removing every obstacle in their path to learning. Every student deserves a chance to succeed, no matter where they come from or what challenges they face.”

The Chief Minister also extended his best wishes for Sristi’s future, expressing confidence in her potential. “Wishing Sristi all the very best for her future,” he said in a public message, praising her determination and spirit.

This small but impactful gesture has been widely appreciated across the state. Many students, teachers, and parents said it reflected the government’s empathy and awareness of the real challenges faced by students in remote areas.

Sristi Darjee’s story has now become a shining example of how personal attention and timely support can make a significant difference in a young person’s life. It has also encouraged others to come forward and speak about their struggles, knowing someone is listening.

In regions like Gyalshing, Namchi, and Ravangla, students often travel long distances to access education. The lack of reliable transportation remains one of the main reasons why some students miss classes or drop out altogether.