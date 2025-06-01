Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on June 1, addressed a large gathering at the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) Headquarters in Manglay on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood.

He touched on a wide range of issues; from youth development and music education to the growing concern of drug abuse in the state.

CM Tamang said the state government is committed to supporting the youth of Gaurikhand and other parts of Sikkim through various government schemes.

He said that the present government has started organising programs to help young talent grow in these fields, while dance and music academies have rarely received government backing in the past.

“We will definitely support the youth of Gaurikhand. Dance academies, music academies — these were never supported properly before. But now, we are giving them a chance. We want our youth to shine,” Tamang said.

However, the tone of the chief minister turned serious when he addressed the growing issue of drug addiction and trafficking. He said society must stand up against people who are involved in the drug trade.

“People who deal with drugs must be punished by society. I have already instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) that if a drug dealer is staying in someone’s house, the police must inform the house owner immediately,” Tamang said.

He further said that drug addiction is a disease, not a crime, and those who return from rehabilitation centers should be treated with love and respect. “We should not isolate or hate those who are recovering from drug use. They need care and support. But we must also stay away from unhealthy food habits and bad business practices,” he added.

Tamang said that his goal is not to suppress anyone but to build a better society and a better country. He said that on the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood, it is the duty of every citizen to take responsibility for the state’s future. “We are all responsible. I will make sure my constituency becomes drug-free,” he said.

The chief minister also praised the police department for their role in maintaining law and order. He said that while the police are doing their job in the field of security, the government is trying to support youth through music, sports, and education. “They are in one field, and we are in another. But we are working together for the same goal,” he said.

He also said that police districts will be awarded in the coming months likely in October or November for their efforts in different categories, including law and order, outdoor activities, and indoor services. “No one should be working without proper systems. Let’s make rules and regulations that help everyone,” the CM said.