Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his delight as he received a courtesy visit from Major General Amit Kabhtiyal (Sena Medal Bar), the newly appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the prestigious 17 Mountain Division. The meeting took place at the Chief Minister's official residence, where they discussed various matters of mutual interest.

During their interaction, Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang warmly welcomed Major General Amit Kabhtiyal to the state and congratulated him on assuming the important role as the GOC of the 17 Mountain Division. The Chief Minister acknowledged the significant contributions and sacrifices made by the armed forces in ensuring the safety and security of the nation, particularly in the challenging terrain of the mountains.

Both the Chief Minister and Major General Kabhtiyal engaged in fruitful discussions, touching upon areas of mutual interest and importance. They exchanged views on strengthening the coordination between the state government and the armed forces, as well as enhancing cooperation in various developmental initiatives and projects. The Chief Minister appreciated the role played by the 17 Mountain Division in supporting the state's development endeavors and maintaining peace and security in the region.

Expressing his best wishes, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended his support to Major General Kabhtiyal for a successful and productive tenure at the 17 Mountain Division. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong bond between the civil administration and the armed forces to ensure seamless coordination and effective implementation of welfare schemes and developmental projects.

Major General Amit Kabhtiyal expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for the warm reception and assured him of the continued commitment of the 17 Mountain Division towards safeguarding the nation's interests and promoting the welfare of the people. He lauded the proactive approach of the state government in fostering a conducive environment for development and expressed his willingness to collaborate for the overall progress of the state.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang expressing his confidence in the capabilities of Major General Amit Kabhtiyal and conveying his eagerness to work closely with the 17 Mountain Division to achieve shared objectives.