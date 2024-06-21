Sikkim Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, took to Facebook today to announce his meeting with the Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal Khattar, at his official residence in New Delhi. The meeting aimed to foster future cooperation between Sikkim and the nation, following Shri Khattar's recent appointment as a Union Minister.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Tamang extended his congratulations to Manohar Lal Khattar on assuming office and expressed optimism about the mutual benefits that could arise from enhanced collaboration. The discussion encompassed key areas of urban development, housing, and power sectors crucial to both Sikkim's development trajectory and national priorities.

Accompanying Chief Minister Tamang were MP Rajya Sabha D.T. Lepcha and Chief Secretary V.B. Pathak.