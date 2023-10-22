Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang reached Chungthang 19 days since the dam burst owing to flash flood. The CM reached Chungthang to assess the extent of destruction caused due to the flood at the Teesta Stage III dam and the Teesta basin.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the residents at Chungthang and take stock of relief distribution among the affected families. Prem Singh Tamang was received by Lachen Mangan MLA Samdup Lepcha, along with Ratan Singh Sonal, Commandant 11 Battalion of ITBP, Mangan District Magistrate HK Chettri, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chungthana Kiran Thatal. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Rural Development Minister Sonam Lama from Gangtok.

For the unversed, the hilly state of Sikkim was hit by a destructive flash flood on October 3, causing widespread destruction as overflowing river and lake water washed several strategic routes, disconnecting the entire state from the rest of the country. More than 70 persons have been reported killed, several others missing in the calamity that hit the state.

Meanwhile, security forces are working relentlessly to restore routes, open highways that were shut due to the floods.

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