In Sikkim, the Chief Minister Rural Housing Mission (CMRHM) has achieved 100 per cent physical and financial progress, according to the Rural Development Department. This was announced on the second day of Budget 2023-24, underscoring the successful implementation of the housing mission.

The official report presented on May 18 revealed the financial utilization for each year since the inception of the CMRHM. In the year 2019-20, a total of Rs 87,11,20,000 was utilized for the mission's activities. Similarly, in 2020-21, Rs 60,22,55,000 was used, followed by Rs 55,49,28,721 in 2021-22, and Rs 51,17,40,934 in 2022-23. These figures demonstrate the consistent commitment towards providing housing solutions to the rural population.

The details were tabled in response to an unstarred question raised by the opposition SDF's party President, Pawan Chamling, and Namchi MLA Pawan Chamling. The Rural Development Department offered comprehensive insights into the progress made by the CMRHM.

Furthermore, the report shed light on the number of houses constructed during each fiscal year. In 2018-19, a total of 994 houses were successfully built under the mission. However, due to the unfortunate impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, no houses could be constructed in 2020-21. Nonetheless, in 2019-20, 1904 houses were completed, followed by 94 houses in 2021-22 and eight houses in 2022-23. Overall, an impressive tally of 3000 houses has been constructed under the CMRHM.

Each house was meticulously built with an estimated cost of Rs 14,74,866, ensuring that the beneficiaries receive quality dwellings that meet their needs.

Chief Minister Rural Housing Scheme was aimed to bring about a qualitative improvement in the housing status of the poor by providing them a housing grant. This will result in achieving the status of a “Katcha House Free State” and reach an important milestone in the Mission: Poverty Free State.

The “Chief Minister’s Rural Housing Mission” (CMRHM) was launched in the year 2010 under the State Plan with the sole target of converting the existing 6,000 dwellings to a single storey, earthquake resistant pucca house. The State is all set to become the first katcha house free state in the country. However, such a mammoth task at hand also meant avoiding duplicity with the already existing national flagship scheme of the Ministry of Rural Development, the India Awaas Yojana (IAY). Therefore, the State Government adopted the innovative idea of convergence of the CMRHM with IAY. The two schemes have been converged since 2011-12 with the primary objective of providing a comfortable sizeable house of 605sq/ft.