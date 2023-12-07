Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on December 7 met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House to discuss the aftermath of the devastating flash flood that struck the state on October 3, 2023.

Chief Minister Tamang, after the meeting, stated, "I called on the Hon’ble Union Minister of Finance, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, at her office in the Parliament House, New Delhi."

During the meeting, Chief Minister Tamang provided a comprehensive overview of the severe natural calamity that befell Sikkim, outlining the extensive damage across various sectors. The focus was on the flash flood that wreaked havoc along the Teesta basin.

To address the challenges posed by this calamity, Chief Minister Tamang presented a memorandum to Finance Minister Sitharaman, seeking financial assistance for the long-term restoration and rehabilitation of the affected areas.

Expressing concern for the difficulties faced by the people of Sikkim, Finance Minister Sitharaman listened to Chief Minister Tamang's briefing and offered assurances of full support from the Government of India for the state's extensive restoration and rehabilitation endeavors.