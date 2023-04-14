Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has issued a challenge to his opponents, stating that he would resign from his post if they could meet his conditions. Speaking at the Ambedkar Jayanti celebration, CM Tamang challenged those who were spreading rumours about the 371F and Sikkim subject to ask people without COI/SSC to apply for the post of Assistant Director (IT) advertised by Spsc before 6th May. He added that if those applications were accepted by Spsc, he would resign along with his entire cabinet.

The Chief Minister also challenged former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling to buy Baichung Bhutia's land at Tinkitam and transfer it to his name. CM Tamang pledged to resign immediately from his post if Chamling could meet this challenge.

During the event, CM Tamang paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and urged everyone to follow his footsteps in working towards uplifting the downtrodden and building an equitable society. He also urged the power department to address the frequent power cuts being faced by Gangtok and surrounding areas.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the appointment of adhoc teachers, which he believes has fulfilled the shortage of teachers in the region. He assured that no transfers of teachers would be made under pressure and that they have also introduced a regularisation rule.