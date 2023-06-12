After six days of extensive public interaction in a program named 'Janta Bhet Ghat' and 'Anganma Prashasan,' Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang successfully concluded the initiative. The Chief Minister personally engaged with over ten thousand individuals, listening to their pleas and demands, particularly from the Maneybong Dentam constituency and Rinchenpong constituency, which currently lack SKM MLAs. On average, the Chief Minister met around 1500-1600 people daily during this period.

The program witnessed active participation from people representing various Gram Panchayat Units in both constituencies. Many individuals who had applied for jobs received their job orders, while several applications were submitted for verification. Once the verification process is complete, deserving candidates will also receive job offers based on the government's requirements.

On the final day of the program, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang distributed laptops to students, ensuring support for their academic journey. In an effort to promote higher education and provide opportunities for academic growth, the Chief Minister personally accepted over 50 scholarship applications from students during the 3rd day of the Janta Bhetghat Program at Sribadam.

These scholarships will open doors to pursue further studies in prestigious institutions within and outside the state. Such initiatives aim to inspire and motivate students, contributing to the overall development of the state.

During his interactions, the Chief Minister also inquired about the progress of students' studies and assured them of assistance in completing their courses. He encouraged them to persevere in their educational pursuits and emphasized their potential to contribute to the progress of the state.