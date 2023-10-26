Chief Secretary VB Pathak convened a meeting with the HoDs and officials of the Water Resources Department, Power Department and Education Department at Teesta Lounge, Tashiling Secretariat, on October 26.

The meeting broadly discussed the restoration and future strategies of the respective departments. The Departments subsequently outlined various comprehensive plans for permanent restoration of the damaged infrastructure.

The meeting deliberated on the proposed funds required for the restoration of their respective department's assets.

Their proposed presentation was designed to accommodate the diversity in type and degree caused by flash floods in the State.

The HoDs appraised the chair about their efforts to restore normalcy and the clear plan to address the long-term needs of the affected communities and the governmental structures in the State.

The Chief Secretary took note of the estimated budget of the three departments required for the restoration works and urged the departments to set the priority areas that needed immediate attention.

The Chief Secretary said that the proposed budget for the restoration activities should be fully integrated with the needs identified in the post-disaster assessment and the department's reconstruction framework.

He also stated that the respective departments should develop a contextualized and long-term recovery plan that complements relief efforts with a strategic approach for people and the State.