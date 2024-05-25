In a crucial high-level meeting held in the Teesta Lounge of the Secretariat on May 24, 2024, Chief Secretary chaired discussions focused on rationalizing vehicle permits for tourists visiting Nathula. The meeting aimed to address concerns during the peak tourist season and alleviate potential hardships faced by stakeholders and visitors. After thorough deliberation, several key decisions were made, subject to further review:

1. Permit Limitation: The Tourism Department will restrict the number of vehicle permits for Nathula to 800, effective from May 25, 2024, to June 30, 2024.



2. Luxury Vehicle Charges: The transportation charges for luxury vehicles to Nathula will be capped at Rs. 7000 per vehicle, inclusive of all applicable fees, including Nathula permit charges. For vehicles under the “J” series managed by travel agencies, the charge will be Rs. 6500 per vehicle.

3. Monitoring and Coordination: The Tourism Department will closely monitor the vehicle charges and the number of authorized vehicles to Nathula, coordinating strictly with the Police, Check-post, and Army to ensure compliance.

4. Enforcement by Army: The Army will enforce the permit limitation, ensuring that no more than 800 vehicles with permits issued by the Tourism Department are allowed to pass.

These measures are intended to streamline tourist visits to Nathula during the busiest season, ensuring a smoother experience for both tourists and local service providers. The decisions will remain under continuous review to adapt to changing circumstances and needs.

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