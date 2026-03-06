Sikkim Chief Secretary reviews operational readiness of Sevok–Rangpo railway line

R. Telang, Chief Secretary to the Government of Sikkim, on March 6, chaired a meeting to review the operational readiness of the Sevok–Rangpo Railway Line at Teesta Lounge in Gangtok.

The meeting brought together senior officials from the state government and representatives of Northeast Frontier Railway to assess preparations for commissioning the railway line, which is expected to commence operations in December 2027.

During the meeting, Special Secretary of the Transport Department M. D. Bhutia presented the current status of the project. Discussions focused on ensuring close coordination between state departments and railway authorities to facilitate a smooth and efficient launch of railway services.

Key areas deliberated during the meeting included security arrangements, integration of transport services and overall administrative preparedness ahead of the proposed commencement of operations.

Among those present at the meeting were Secretary of the Home Department Tenzing T. Kaleon; PCE-cum-General Manager of the Transport Department Dukpa Sherpa; Commissioner of State GST Manoj Rai; Additional Chief Engineer of the Transport Department Binay Pradhan; Special Secretary, Transport Department M. D. Bhutia; CAO/Con/2 of Northeast Frontier Railway Hitendra Goyal; DOM/SC/APDJ Mohit Joshi; Deputy Chief Engineer (Construction), NJP Pinku Singh; Chief Engineer (Construction), NFR Sanjeev Kumar; Advisor of IRCON Mohinder Singh; and DIG-cum-Chief Security Commissioner of the Railway Protection Force Senthil K.